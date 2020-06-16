Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened more coronavirus restrictions in Nebraska, Sioux City will open its swimming pools after previously saying it would not and the summer high school sports season in Iowa began.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 24,152 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 16,851 and South Dakota 5,928.

