Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Sioux City School Board voted down a measure to move to online learning, judges ruled Seaboard Triumph did not adequately protect two workers who quit their jobs and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts again warned that more stringent virus restrictions could be enacted soon.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 215,569 (93,666 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 115,921 (56,301 active) and South Dakota 73,848 (17,350 active). 

