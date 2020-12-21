 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Nearly a dozen Siouxland counties reported COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, virus hospitalizations in Nebraska fell below 600 for the first time in several months and many Sioux City churches are adapting their Christmas services amid the pandemic.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 267,726 (49,415 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 156,382 (61,256 active) and South Dakota 94,727 (8,270 active). 

