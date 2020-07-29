Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Riverside pool has closed for the season early after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem pushed schools to reopen while brushing aside talks of mask requirements and the first murder trial in Woodbury County since the pandemic began has started.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 43,144 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 25,157 and South Dakota 8,492. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News