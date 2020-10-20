 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Auditor Rob Sand said Gov. Kim Reynolds inappropriately spent $21 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on new human resources software, the speaker of South Dakota's House of Representatives said he suffered from a "devastating" case of the virus and case counts remain high in Siouxland states.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 108,217 (23,253 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 58,817 (18,950 active) and South Dakota 33,836 (8,388 active). 

