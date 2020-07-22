Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The unemployment rate in metro Sioux City continued to decline in June but remained high, one Iowa city has defied Gov. Kim Reynolds' measure preventing local mask mandates and Great Plains Athletic Conference officials said a fall 2020 season will take place.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 39,793 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 23,190 and South Dakota 8,019. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

