Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County has a second case of COVID-19, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem requested that restaurants and other businesses adjust their operations and Iowa officials discussed the measures they have taken and those they've chosen not to.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported 105 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 61 and South Dakota 28.
