Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa has topped 100,000 virus cases, a Sioux City School Board member again pushed for the district to move to remote learning and Siouxland counties reported more deaths from COVID-19.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 100,562 (21,054 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 52,839 (15,583 active) and South Dakota 28,925 (6,062 active). 

