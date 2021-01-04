 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Healthcare workers are the Journal's 2020 Newsmakers of the Year, Woodbury County's COVID-19 positivity rate has again surpassed 15 percent and Buena Vista University is serving as a storage site for coronavirus vaccines.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 284,858 (36,292 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 169,000 (54,472 active) and South Dakota 100,532 (5,988 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

