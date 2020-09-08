 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The novel coronavirus was first reported in Iowa six months ago today, Iowa will receive $100 million in federal funding to maintain its COVID-19 test levels and the positive test rate remains high in Siouxland hotspots.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 70,650 (19,118 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 35,975 (7,650 active) and South Dakota 15,300 (2,892 active). 

