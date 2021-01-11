 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County's COVID-19 positivity rate has risen though infection counts are flat, South Dakota is approaching 100 virus deaths for January and Nebraska nurses reflected on a 2020 turned upside down.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 296,857 (36,571 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 176,026 (52,556 active) and South Dakota 102,901 (4,623 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News