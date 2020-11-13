 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City West Middle School has switched to online learning because of a virus outbreak, an analysis finds that metro Sioux City has suffered the second-worst "sustained pain" from the virus among cities nationwide and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he may reimpose restrictions from the spring.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 175,425 (66,986 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 92,553 (40,780 active) and South Dakota 60,716 (18,722 active). 

