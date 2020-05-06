Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa officials released information on the biggest coronavirus outbreaks at businesses, concerns about meat supply issues became more widespread and the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise quickly in Union County.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 10,111 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 6,438 and South Dakota 2,721.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.