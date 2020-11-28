 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: South Sioux City will consider a mask mandate next week, Woodbury County reported one of its highest single-day death tolls from COVID-19 to date and seven of Nebraska' 10 largest cities have enacted mask mandates.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 225,780 (93,412 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 124,066 (61,477 active) and South Dakota 78,280 (16,382 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News