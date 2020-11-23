 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Siouxland District Health officials said the spread of COVID-19 in Woodbury County has not slowed since Gov. Kim Reynolds' order restricting event capacity, much of Le Mars' annual Christmas celebration has moved virtual and South Dakota's outbreak remains among the worst in the nation.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 211,713 (92,707 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 114,061 (56,546 active) and South Dakota 73,065 (16,897 active). 

