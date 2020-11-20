Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

 Skip to main content
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City police will cite violators of Iowa's partial mask mandate, Tyson suspended workers at an Iowa plant accused of creating a betting pool on how many workers would contract COVID-19 and a prominent Nebraska infectious disease expert said he is "frightened" about the virus' spread in that state.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 203,023 (86,603 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 109,280 (52,541 active) and South Dakota 69,742 (17,884 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

