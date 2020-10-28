 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: South Dakota's largest medical organizations issued a joint call for residents to wear masks as Gov. Kristi Noem has cast doubt on their value, Nebraska passed 600 coronavirus deaths and Iowa election officials say more cases among their workers could pose challenges for Election Day.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 119,279 (27,195 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 65,376 (22,123 active) and South Dakota 40,730 (11,188 active). 

