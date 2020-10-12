 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County health officials made an impassioned plea for people to follow COVID-19 quarantine protocols, South Dakota's positive test rate for tests reported Sunday topped 35% and our Iowa Mourns series examines several of the lives lost to the virus.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 100,043 (22,090 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 52,382 (15,417 active) and South Dakota 27,943 (5,865 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News