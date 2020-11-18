 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds called on Iowans to take action against the spread of COVID-19 as the latest White House report called her partial mask mandate insufficient, Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley has tested positive for the virus and Nebraska reported a single-day record number of cases to surpass 100,000.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 194,464 (81,115 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 103,805 (48,385 active) and South Dakota 67,284 (18,624 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

