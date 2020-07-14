Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: One Bishop Heelan High School team may resume play after a coronavirus pause but another was forced to end its season prematurely, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowans need to "step up" efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and a judge in Woodbury County ruled a mother was out of line when she refused to honor the terms of a child visitation ruling over coronavirus concerns.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 35,819 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 21,399 and South Dakota 7,524. 

