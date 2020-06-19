Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Pete Ricketts demanded Nebraska governments not to require masks in public buildings if they want to receive government recovery funds, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill giving employers broad immunity against coronavirus lawsuits and unemployment claims remained high in all three states.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 25,046 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 17,415 and South Dakota 6,109.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

