Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The number of COVID-19 patients at Sioux City hospitals is the highest to date, Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow casinos and other entertainment venues to open across Iowa and Sioux City high school graduates received their diplomas in drive-thru fashion.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 18,206 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 12,619 and South Dakota 4,653.
