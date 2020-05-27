Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The number of COVID-19 patients at Sioux City hospitals is the highest to date, Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow casinos and other entertainment venues to open across Iowa and Sioux City high school graduates received their diplomas in drive-thru fashion.