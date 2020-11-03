 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A Sioux City councilman expressed concern about the city's hospitals "filling up once again" with COVID-19 patients, the head of the University of Iowa Hospitals network urged residents to take precautions and some of Nebraska's largest hospitals have begun limiting elective surgeries to accommodate a surge in virus patients.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 133,089 (35,922 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 72,620 (26,856 active) and South Dakota 47,850 (13,325 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News