Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: President Trump rallied in Iowa with few health protocols in place, South Dakota's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate is approaching 25 percent and Iowa again reported more than 1,000 cases over 24 hours.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 103,107 (21,516 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 54,467 (16,815 active) and South Dakota 30,215 (6,604 active). 

