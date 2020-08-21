 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa's medical director knew for weeks that the state's COVID-19 data was incorrect, health officials say several confirmed coronavirus cases have originated from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and American Airlines cited the expiration of COVID-19 relief funds in announcing it plans to suspend Sioux City service.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 54,650 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 31,348 and South Dakota 10,691. 

