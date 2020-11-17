 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a mask mandate for Iowa, Sioux City mayor Bob Scott said local police cannot enforce mask-wearing and the governors of Nebraska and South Dakota remain strongly opposed to similar mandates.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 190,580 (78,628 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 101,601 (46,709 active) and South Dakota 66,278 (18,139 active). 

