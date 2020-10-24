 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A White House coronavirus task force report says Iowa has among the nation's highest COVID-19 infection and death rates, Sioux City schools reported more cases in its system but said no more classes would move to online learning and a South Dakota Native American reservation instituted a lockdown amid spiking virus cases.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 114,410 (25,329 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 62,510 (20,911 active) and South Dakota 37,241 (9,862 active). 

