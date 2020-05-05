Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: a worker at Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City has died from COVID-19, a new drive-through coronavirus testing site opened in Sioux City and Tyson will delay the reopening of its Dakota City beef plant.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 9,703 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 6,083 and South Dakota 2,668.
