Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa schools can transition to fully online schooling only if the county has a 15% positive COVID-19 test rate, South Sioux City schools will begin with a combination of online and in-person learning and Iowa authorities will crack down on restaurants and bars that do not follow social distancing requirements.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 44,436 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 25,766 and South Dakota 8,685. 

