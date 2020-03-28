Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.

 HOGP

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A drive-thru testing site opened in Sioux City, the South Dakota corner of Siouxland recorded its first case of COVID-19 and multiple states recorded coronavirus-related deaths.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 235 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 87 and South Dakota 58.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

