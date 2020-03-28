Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A drive-thru testing site opened in Sioux City, the South Dakota corner of Siouxland recorded its first case of COVID-19 and multiple states recorded coronavirus-related deaths.
By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 235 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 87 and South Dakota 58.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.