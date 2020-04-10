Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Mayor Bob Scott told the Journal that Sioux City residents have done a "great job" responding to COVID-19, several employees of the Sioux City police department have contracted the virus and unemployment claims continued to surge across all three states.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,270 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 523 and South Dakota 447.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.