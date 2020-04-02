Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City parks shut down because of COVID-19, several counties in Siouxland recorded additional cases and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts implored his state to "do better."

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 549 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 214 and South Dakota 129.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

