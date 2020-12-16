 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: We spoke to Sioux City nurses about their experiences tending to COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a lawsuit claims Tyson Foods was negligent about the virus at a Storm Lake plant and Iowa is spending $10 million in pandemic relief funds on state police. 

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 260,221 (56,107 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 150,861 (64,296 active) and South Dakota 91,699 (11,519 active). 

