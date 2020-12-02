 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa's Clay County enacted a mask mandate in public places, Sioux City COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday surpassed Monday's record highs and Nebraska surpassed 1,000 virus deaths.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 233,864 (89,167 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 130,194 (64,139 active) and South Dakota 80,912 (14,088 active). 

