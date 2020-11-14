 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Iowa have reached a new high, Iowa surpassed 5,000 virus cases in one day for the first time and in the same week West Middle School moved to online learning, so did some classrooms in other Sioux City schools.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 180,255 (70,743 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 94,922 (42,219 active) and South Dakota 62,327 (18,627 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

