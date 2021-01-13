 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds pushed Iowa school districts to provide a 100% in-person learning option, more than a third of Nebraska's healthcare workers have received the first dose of a vaccine and Northwest Iowa counties recorded 17 virus deaths on Tuesday.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 299,884 (35,169 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 177,670 (55,179 active) and South Dakota 103,743 (4,751 active). 

