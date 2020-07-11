Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa recorded its highest daily total of coronavirus cases since May on Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska have dropped to their lowest level in nearly three months and South Dakota will welcome back major professional sports with fans this weekend.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 34,172 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 20,777 and South Dakota 7,401. 

