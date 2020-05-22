Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Many summer activities at the Iowa Great Lakes will go on but with modifications, Nebraska will allow bars, swimming pools and movie theaters to open in most places on June 1 and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said coronavirus tests will be available to anyone who wants one.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 16,334 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 11,425 and South Dakota 4,250.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

