Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Many summer activities at the Iowa Great Lakes will go on but with modifications, Nebraska will allow bars, swimming pools and movie theaters to open in most places on June 1 and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said coronavirus tests will be available to anyone who wants one.