Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds eased restrictions on parks, movie theaters and other businesses, public pools in Sioux City won't open as usual this summer and summer Iowa high school sports may begin June 1.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 15,890 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 11,122 and South Dakota 4,177.

