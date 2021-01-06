 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: New data shows that November was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in Iowa, scores of Siouxland residents have been wondering about the status of their $600 stimulus checks and metro Sioux City law enforcement is adjusting operations amid COVID-19.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 289,466 (35,598 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 171,033 (55,092 active) and South Dakota 101,076 (6,034 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News