Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered bars closed in six large Iowa counties as COVID-19 cases spike, Woodbury County topped 4,000 coronavirus cases as the state set a new single-day record and schools across Siouxland continue to report cases and exposures to the virus.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 61,808 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 33,101 and South Dakota 12,194. 

