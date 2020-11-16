 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City hospital leaders say health care workers are fatigued as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase again, Woodbury County health officials repeated their warning about the health risks of large Thanksgiving gatherings and Siouxland residents expressed a range of opinions on the lack of mask mandates from area governors.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 187,001 (76,837 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 98,161 (43,854 active) and South Dakota 65,381 (19,360 active). 

Concerned about COVID-19?

