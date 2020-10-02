 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa again reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a report suggests the state's revenue loss because of the pandemic is bad but not catastrophic and we looked back at some of the best Sioux City concerts before the pandemic struck.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 90,619 (18,873 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 46,185 (11,872 active) and South Dakota 23,136 (3,832 active). 

