 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Big Ten football will return next month, Gov. Kim Reynolds said her administration will target "bad-actor" businesses failing to follow health protocols instead of instituting county-wide restrictions and cheerleading has been transformed at Siouxland schools amid the pandemic.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 76,967 (19,994 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 39,419 (9,014 active) and South Dakota 17,291 (2,442 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News