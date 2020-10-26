 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County has recorded nearly 1,900 COVID-19 infections in the last 30 days, South Dakota is surpassing 1,000 new cases on several days and Morningside football is adjusting to a slimmed-down cast of spectators at its home games this season.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 116,351 (26,748 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 63,797 (21,271 active) and South Dakota 39,203 (10,745 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

