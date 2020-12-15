 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Siouxland states, Woodbury County expects to receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer's vaccine this week and the Sioux City School Board approved a hybrid learning plan for two weeks in January.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 258,250 (58,832 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 149,344 (63,863 active) and South Dakota 91,354 (12,623 active). 

