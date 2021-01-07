 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Health officials administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to rural EMS employees in Woodbury County, Iowa surpassed 4,000 virus deaths and Nebraska officials say the more transmissible variant of the coronavirus is likely spreading in the state.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 291,370 (35,653 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 172,469 (54,471 active) and South Dakota 101,684 (6,387 active). 

