Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Plymouth County's spike in COVID-19 cases continues to grow, colleges across Siouxland are dealing with coronavirus infections and there is no more standing in line at Iowa driver licensing offices.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 59,170 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 32,727 and South Dakota 11,571. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

