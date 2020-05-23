Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City area health officials say the region is "making progress" in its fight against the novel coronavirus, Woodbury County campgrounds filled quickly after they were allowed to reopen and Iowa's jobless rate surpassed 10 percent in April.