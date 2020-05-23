Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City area health officials say the region is "making progress" in its fight against the novel coronavirus, Woodbury County campgrounds filled quickly after they were allowed to reopen and Iowa's jobless rate surpassed 10 percent in April.
By late Friday evening, Iowa had reported at least 16,508 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 11,662 and South Dakota 4,356.
