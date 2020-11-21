 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City schools reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single week since the school year began, event hosts in Sioux City are scrambling to reduce capacity following Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandates and Woodbury County again recorded more than 100 cases in a single day as Iowa topped 200,000.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 206,648 (88,757 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 111,661 (54,159 active) and South Dakota 71,070 (18,407 active). 

